Johnson welcomes vaccine news from AstraZeneca

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed an announcement by AstraZeneca that its COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 90% effective, saying vaccine developments were edging closer to “liberating” Britain from the virus.

“Clearly the most hopeful advance of all is how vaccines are now edging ever closer to liberating us from the virus, demonstrating emphatically that this is not a pandemic without end,” Johnson told parliament on Monday.

“We can take great heart from today’s news, which has the makings of a wonderful British scientific achievement.”