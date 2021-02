A health official draws a dose of the AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, at Infectious Diseases Hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

GABORONE (Reuters) - Botswana will move ahead with plans to use AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, the southern African country’s health minister said on Monday, after neighbour South Africa paused the rollout of the AstraZeneca shot.

“Our intended outcome is well-covered by what AstraZeneca offers,” Minister Edwin Dikoloti said in response to a question in parliament.