UK's former vaccine chief does not believe EU will block exports

FILE PHOTO: The AstraZeneca logo is pictured outside the AstraZeneca office building in Brussels as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign, Belgium, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Kate Bingham, the former head of the UK’s vaccine taskforce who secured millions of supplies for the country, said she does not believe the European Union will block vaccine exports because the two sides are too closely linked.

“I just don’t believe it’ll ever come to that. We’ve worked very cooperatively with the European Union,” Bingham told the BBC on Friday, when asked about a potential EU export ban on vaccines.

The European Union on Thursday warned drug companies such as AstraZeneca that it would use all legal means or even block exports unless they agreed to deliver shots as promised, which could threaten supplies heading to the UK.