FILE PHOTO: Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick arrives on Downing Street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government said on Wednesday it would extend support to businesses threatened by eviction during the coronavirus pandemic until the end of this year.

“This will stop businesses going under and protect jobs over the coming months,” housing minister Robert Jenrick said in a statement.