LONDON (Reuters) - Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers and died on Tuesday aged 100, was a beacon of hope for the world, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

“He became not just a national inspiration but a beacon of hope for the world,” he said in a statement.