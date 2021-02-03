Captain Tom's family touched by national clap tribute

LONDON (Reuters) - The family of Captain Tom, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers, say they are incredibly touched by the public’s suggestion of a clap honouring his life on Wednesday after he died in hospital.

“Captain Tom’s family are incredibly touched by the public’s suggestion of a #ClapForTom this evening at 6pm,” they said on Twitter. “They will be taking part with huge love in their hearts for their father, grandfather and father-in-law.”