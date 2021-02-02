Queen Elizabeth to send message of condolence to Captain Tom's family

Britain's Queen Elizabeth awards Captain Tom Moore with the insignia of Knight Bachelor at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain July 17, 2020. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth will send a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Tom Moore after the record-breaking fundraiser died aged 100 on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace said.

“Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Cpt Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year,” a palace statement said.

“Her thoughts, and those of the Royal Family, are with them, recognising the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world.”