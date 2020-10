People wearing protective masks walk past a social distancing sign, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Coventry, Britain October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded 19,790 new COVID-19 infections and 151 deaths on Sunday, official data showed.

New cases dipped from Saturday’s 23,012, and the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test was also down slightly from 174 the previous day.