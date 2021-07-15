Britain records 48,553 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths

FILE PHOTO: A COVID-19 patient receives treatment in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at Milton Keynes University Hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. Picture taken January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded 48,553 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, and 63 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official government data showed.

That compared to 42,302 cases and 49 deaths reported a day earlier.

Daily positive cases have been rising in Britain for over a month but one of the world’s fastest vaccination programmes appears to have weakened the link between infections and deaths, with daily fatalities remaining low. They have also started to edge up however.

The data also showed that 46.1 million people have had a first dose of the vaccine and 35.3 million have had two.