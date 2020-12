FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask uses a phone at a bus stop, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 15,539 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 397 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test result, both falls on the previous day’s figures.