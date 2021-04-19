Britain reports four COVID-19 daily deaths, lowest since September

FILE PHOTO: People walk through Hyde Park, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown restrictions ease in London, Britain, April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported just four deaths in latest daily COVID-19 figures on Monday, government statistics showed, the lowest number of deaths since September.

Death totals are often lower on Mondays due to delays in reporting deaths over the weekend.

There were 2,963 new COVID-19 cases reported, with 32.93 million people receiving a first COVID-19 vaccine dose. More than 10 million people have now received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.