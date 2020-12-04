New UK COVID cases rise to highest since Nov. 26

A safety sign is displayed amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Waddesdon Manor near Aylesbury, Britain, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Beresford Hodge

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government reported the highest daily number of new COVID cases since Nov. 26 on Friday, after the number of new positive test reports rose to 16,298 from 14,879 the day before.

The number of new deaths reported within 28 days of a positive COVID test also increased, rising to 504 from Thursday’s reading of 414, taking total fatalities on this measure to 60,617.