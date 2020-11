FILE PHOTO: An NHS test and trace worker talks to a driver at a drive-through testing centre following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bolton, Britain, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 12,155 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday and 215 new deaths within 28 days of positive COVID-19 test, government data showed.

Both measures are down from Saturday, when there were 15,871 new cases and 479 deaths.