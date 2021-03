The Victoria Tower, part of the Houses of Parliament, is seen in the distance as a person walks past Westminster Abbey, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom has recorded a further 141 deaths of people who tested positive for COVID-19 within 28 days, and 5,758 new cases, official data showed on Wednesday.

The total number of deaths in the last seven days are down 30% compared with the seven days before, while the 7-day cases figure is down 1.2%.