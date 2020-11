FILE PHOTO: A man walks past Christmas decorations outside a store amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 18,662 new coronavirus infections on Sunday and 398 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to official data.

The number of deaths included 141 that were omitted from the total on Saturday due to a processing error, the government said.

Saturday’s data had shown 19,875 new cases and 341 deaths.