Mounted police and a Deliveroo rider wait at a red light at Regent Street, one of London's main shopping streets, a day after a new lockdown was announced during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Sunday that an additional 23,254 people had tested positive for COVID-19, up 1,339 from Saturday’s tally.

The data published by the government showed an additional 162 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, compared with 326 in Saturday’s tally.