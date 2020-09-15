UK records 3,105 new daily COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

People queue for a Coronavirus test outside a community centre following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bury, Britain, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 27 new deaths and 3,105 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 2,621 the day before, official statistics showed.

Cases of the coronavirus have been steadily rising in Britain since the beginning of September, forcing the government to bring in tough new restrictions on public gatherings to prevent the virus from spreading further.

The 27 deaths take the toll of those who have died within 28 days of testing positive to 41,664, one of the highest tolls in the world.