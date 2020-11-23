Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare & Pharma

UK reports 15,450 new COVID cases, seven-day average down 23%

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Medical workers with a patient in Streatham, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported 15,450 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total over the past seven days to 40,504, a 23% drop compared with the previous seven-day period.

Government data also showed that 206 new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday. The seven-day total of 3,084 deaths was up by 6%.

The United Kingdom has the highest death toll from the virus in Europe.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up