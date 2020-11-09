UK reports 194 new COVID-19 deaths, seven-day total up 29%

FILE PHOTO: Soldiers talk to people at The Exhibition Centre, which has been set up as a testing centre as part of the mass coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing, in Liverpool, Britain, November 6, 2020. Peter Byrne/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported a total of 194 new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, up from 156 a day earlier, and data showed the weekly total of 2,385 deaths was up by 28.6% compared with the previous seven-day period.

Government data also recorded 21,350 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the cumulative total across the country to 1.213 million. The seven-day total of 159,502 new cases was almost unchanged compared with the previous seven days.

The data on deaths uses the government’s preferred measure: people who died within a period of 28 days after testing positive for the virus.