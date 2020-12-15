UK reports 20,263 new COVID cases, seven-day total up 22%

People walk along Regent Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported 20,263 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total figure over the past seven days to 131,708, up 21.6% compared with the previous seven-day number, official data showed.

The country reported 232 new deaths from the disease, with the seven-day total rising to 2,984, almost unchanged from the previous seven days.

Since the start of the pandemic, the United Kingdom has recorded 1.870 million cases of COVID-19 and 64,402 deaths from the virus.