FILE PHOTO: An anti-social distancing sticker is seen on a social distancing banner, in Llandudno, Britain October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported 21,363 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the country’s cumulative total to over 1.39 million.

Government data also showed 213 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking the UK death toll since the start of the pandemic to 52,147, the highest in Europe.