UK reports 24,141 new COVID-19 cases, 378 deaths

A man wearing a protective face mask walks over Waterloo Bridge during sunset, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 24,141 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 378 deaths from the virus, slightly down on figures from the day before, government data showed.

The cumulative toll for those who died within 28 days of a first positive COVID-19 test in the United Kingdom now stands at 48,120 while the number of people who have tested positive is 1,123,197 according to the data.