Medical staff wearing protective clothing take a patient off a ambulance at St Thomas' hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - A total of 2,621 new positive cases were recorded across the United Kingdom on Monday, Public Health England said.

The new cases take the cumulative total number of cases to 371,125.

Public Health England also said nine new deaths had been reported, taking the UK total since the start of the pandemic to 41,637.