FILE PHOTO: People walk past a social distancing sign, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 28,507 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 489 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to official data.

Thursday’s data had shown 35,383 new coronavirus infections - including around 11,000 previously unreported cases from Wales - and 532 deaths.