Health workers transport a patient outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) hospital admissions rise in the UK, in Birmingham, Britain December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 55,892 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 964 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to official data.

Wednesday’s data had shown 50,023 new coronavirus infections and 981 deaths.