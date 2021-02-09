UK's reported COVID-19 cases fall again, deaths increase

FILE PHOTO: People arrive to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Crystal Palace Football Club Vaccination Centre, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded another fall in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, although there was an increase in the reported death toll.

There were 12,364 people who tested positive for the virus in the latest daily total, down from 14,104 on Monday which was the lowest figure since Dec. 8.

The number of new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test rose to 1,052 from 333 on Monday. The government also said 12.646 million people had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine up to Monday.