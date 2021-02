FILE PHOTO: A member of NHS Test and Trace staff sets up a mobile testing centre amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Moston area of Manchester, Britain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded 533 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Friday, an increase on the 454 reported on Thursday, according to government figures.

The number of new cases recorded was broadly steady at 12,027, it said, while the number of people who had received the first does of a COVID-19 vaccine rose to 16,875,536.