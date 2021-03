A sign is seen outside a vaccination centre at Westminster Abbey, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 190 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test and 5,926 new positive cases on Wednesday.

This compares to 231 deaths and 5,766 new cases reported on Tuesday.

The total number of people receiving a first vaccine dose rose to 22,809,829 from 22,592,528.