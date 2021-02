FILE PHOTO: People walk past a British government public health information sign, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Bristol, Britain January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 915 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 1,322 a day earlier, with a further 20,634 cases of the disease.

Official data showed 10.49 million people had been given the first dose of a vaccine, up from 10.02 million people announced on Wednesday.