UK plans COVID-19 vaccinations for children from August - Telegraph

FILE PHOTO: Children are silhouetted as they explore the beach at West Wittering, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in West Wittering, Britain, January 3, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

(Reuters) - Children in Britain will start getting the COVID-19 vaccine as early as August under provisional government plans to push for maximum immunity from the coronavirus, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

This would be the soonest point at which Britons under the age of 18 would be given the vaccines – months earlier than expected, The Telegraph said bit.ly/395T1jh citing two people involved in the plans.