UK must be hard-headed in relationship with China - Sunak

FILE PHOTO: A Union flag and a Chinese flag on a pole with security cameras in front of a portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at the Tiananmen gate, during a visit to China by the then British prime minister, Theresa May, in Beijing, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain must take a hard-headed, transactional approach to its relationship with China, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday.

“I think with China we also need to be realistic and hard-headed and I’d say probably transactional in our approach to that relationship, rather than being starry-eyed about it,” Sunak told the Conservative Party’s annual conference.

“China is going to be a significant feature of the global economy, and only increasing in significance, so it would be wrong to ignore that.”