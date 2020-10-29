UK police could break up Christmas gatherings, warns minister

FILE PHOTO: People wear face masks as they walk past a shop showing window with Christmas decorations amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Newcastle Upon Tyne, Britain, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

LONDON (Reuters) - Police could break up large family gatherings at Christmas, Britain’s housing minister Robert Jenrick warned, as he said it was right that they enforce coronavirus rules on socialising.

“Well that’s not something that anyone would want to see but it’s right that everybody follows the law and obviously the police have to do what’s necessary to enforce it,” he said on Times Radio when asked about Christmas celebrations.