PM Johnson to chair emergency response meeting on coronavirus on Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a service to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain September 20, 2020. Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency response meeting, a so-called COBRA meeting, on Tuesday to discuss what next steps may be needed to tackle a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic, his spokesman said on Monday.

Johnson will also talk to the leaders of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales on Monday, after spending much of the weekend in meetings with members of his cabinet top team of ministers, his scientific advisers and other officials.

“Tomorrow morning is an opportunity for COBRA to discuss what next steps may be required in the coronavirus response,” the spokesman said.