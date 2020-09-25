London police shooting suspect believed to have shot himself - police chief

Investigators are seen at the custody centre where a British police officer has been shot dead in Croydon, south London, Britain, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

LONDON (Reuters) - The suspect in the fatal shooting of a police officer in London is believed to have shot himself and remains in a critical condition, the commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police Cressida Dick said on Friday.

“Early indications are that the suspect shot himself. This has not yet, of course, been established as a fact,” she said in a televised statement.

“The man, I can tell you, remains in a critical condition in hospital.”