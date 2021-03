FILE PHOTO: People shop at market stalls, with skyscrapers of the CIty of London financial district seen behind, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British consumer confidence has risen to its highest level since the coronavirus pandemic started, polling firm YouGov said on Monday.

YouGov said its consumer confidence score increased by two points to 105.4, driven by expectations for business activity, house prices and household finances over the next year.