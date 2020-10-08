Labour will not vote against COVID pub 'curfew'

FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks during a PM's statement session on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the House of Commons, in London, Britain September 22, 2020. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will not vote against the government’s 10 pm “curfew” on pubs and restaurants in England next week, leader Keir Starmer said, but it wants to see the scientific evidence that supports the measure.

“There’s growing concern about the 10 pm curfew,” Starmer said on Thursday. “It needs to be reformed.”

“The problem with the vote next week is it’s an up-down, take it or leave it vote, and therefore if you vote down the current arrangements, there won’t be any restrictions in place.

“That’s not what we want, so we won’t be voting down the restrictions in place.”