UK COVID death toll reaches 94,580, hits daily vaccination record

LONDON (Reuters) - The death toll from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom hit 94,580 on Thursday after the country recorded another 1,290 fatalities, while official data showed medics had delivered a new high of 363,508 vaccines in the last 24 hours.

Britain has been hit hard by the latest wave of the pandemic, with daily fatalities routinely over 1,000. It recorded on Wednesday a new daily high of 1,820 deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within 28 days.

However, a new lockdown has pushed case numbers down and the vaccine roll out has started well.

Britain recorded a further 37,892 cases on Thursday, slightly down from the 38,905 from the day before.

The data showed that 4.97 million people have been given the first dose of the vaccine, with 363,508 receiving it in the last 24 hours, a new record for the roll out.