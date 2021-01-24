UK records 30,004 new COVID-19 cases, 6.3 million people have had first vaccine dose

Paramedics transfer a patient outside the Royal London Hospital , amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 30,004 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with the total for the past seven days at 251,504, down 22% on the previous seven days, official figures showed.

Another 610 people died of COVID-19 in the country, raising the total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 97,939. The seven-day total was 8,678, up 11% on the previous seven days.

The daily number of people who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was 491,970, a record high that took the overall number of people in Britain to have had their first dose to 6.353 million.