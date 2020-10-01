Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK statistics agency estimates 11% of workers on furlough

By Reuters Staff

LONDON (Reuters) - British businesses reported that around 11% of their staff were still on furlough between Sept. 7 and Sept. 20, the Office for National Statistics said in a twice-monthly survey, while the number travelling into work had fallen.

The proportion of staff travelling to work between Sept. 24 and Sept. 27 dropped to 59% from 64% the week before, following a request from Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sept. 22 for people to return to working from home where possible.

