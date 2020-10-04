UK says 15,841 COVID test results weren't transferred to contact tracers

Workers wearing face-masks arrive at Waterloo Station during the morning rush hour following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - England’s public health authority said on Sunday a technical issue had led to 15,841 COVID-19 test results not being transferred into data dashboards used for contact tracing.

“NHS (National Health Service) Test and Trace and PHE (Public Health England) have worked to quickly resolve the issue and transferred all outstanding cases immediately into the NHS Test and Trace contact tracing system,” said PHE Interim Chief Executive.

“We fully understand the concern this may cause and further robust measures have been put in place as a result.”