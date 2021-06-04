UK card spending steady at 95% of pre-pandemic level last week: ONS

LONDON (Reuters) - British spending on credit and debit cards held at 95% of its pre-pandemic level last week, unchanged from the previous week’s reading, official data showed on Friday.
The Office for National Statistics also said online job adverts last week stood at 127% of their February 2020 level, up 8 percentage points from the previous week, based on figures from online jobs portal Adzuna.
