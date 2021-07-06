UK economy recovering quickly, long-term damage unclear-OBR

Workers in protective suits talk inside the Envision battery manufacturing plant at Nissan's Sunderland factory, Britain, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s economic recovery from its coronavirus lockdowns has been stronger than expected but it is too early to judge how much long-term damage has been done by the pandemic, a member of the country’s fiscal watchdog said.

Charlie Bean, a committee member at the Office for Budget Responsibility, said it remained to be seen how many migrant workers had left Britain, how many currently furloughed workers would return to their jobs and how many companies will go bankrupt when government support is removed.