UK says 4.7 million jobs furloughed, cost climbs to 54 billion pounds

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a closed branch of the Co-Operative bank following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in St Helens, Britain, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government said 4.7 million jobs were furloughed as of Jan. 31 after the country entered a third national COVID lockdown, taking the cost of the programme to 53.8 billion pounds ($76.2 billion) since the start of the pandemic.

Britain’s Office for National Statistics said separately that businesses reported they had furloughed 20% of their staff as of early February, and only 72% of firms were currently trading.

Lending to businesses under three government-guaranteed schemes rose to 72.93 billion pounds as of Feb. 21 from 70.72 billion pounds a month earlier, Britain’s finance ministry said.

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg

