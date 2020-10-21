UK's Sunak to provide more help for hospitality businesses - FT

(Reuters) - British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is preparing to provide emergency support for struggling hospitality businesses in areas on "high" coronavirus alert, including London and Birmingham, the Financial Times reported on.ft.com/34gaofk on Wednesday.
Sunak is examining ways to help companies in areas under so-called tier 2 restrictions to tackle the resurgence of COVID-19, the report said, citing government insiders.
Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.