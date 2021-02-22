English schools will reopen March 8, outdoor sport starts again on March 29 - Zahawi

FILE PHOTO: Staff make preparations for the return of pupils on Monday at Pitlochry High School, Pitlochry Scotland, Britain, February 19, 2021 REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Schools in England will re-open on March 8, while two families or six people will be able to meet outside from March 29 as the country’s COVID-19 restrictions are eased, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday.

“The view is very much that this is about a gradual reopening of the whole of England, not regional,” he told LBC Radio.

“Children first, then the priority is schools, two people able to meet outdoors and maybe have a coffee together, that is also on the 8th of March. Then (on the) 29th, two families, or rule of six, and outdoor sports (will be allowed to start again).”