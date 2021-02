FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Boris Johnson leads a virtual news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 27, 2021. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson has directed ministers to ramp up preparations for reopening schools after being told COVID-19 cases in the UK have fallen, The Telegraph reported on Monday.

UK’s government chief medical officer, Chris Witty, told Johnson the peak of coronavirus infections passed last week, the report said.