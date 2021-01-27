PM Johnson pushes back school reopening until March 8

FILE PHOTO: Signs are seen on the gates of Moulsecoomb Primary School as it remains shut on what should have been the first day of school after Christmas break, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brighton, Britain, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it would not be possible to reopen schools in February, but that he hoped the vaccination programme would allow them to open their doors from March 8.

Johnson said that if the government hits its vaccination targets: “We hope it will therefore be safe to begin the reopening of schools from Monday the 8th of March, with other economic and social restrictions being removed (then or) thereafter, as and when the data permits,” he told parliament.