FILE PHOTO: EU commissioner for internal market and consumer protection, industry, research and energy Thierry Breton speaks during a press conference at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 17, 2021. John Thys /Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - Britain “depends practically entirely” on the European Union for its COVID-19 vaccines, European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton - who heads the EU executive’s vaccine task force - told France Info on Friday.

The EU and Britain have been engaged in political disputes over deliveries and rollouts of COVID vaccines.