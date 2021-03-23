'We don't believe in blockades,' says UK's Johnson on vaccines

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he holds a news conference at 10 Downing Street, on the day of reflection to mark the anniversary of Britain's first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, in London, Britain March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain would “not dream” of imposing any blockades on COVID-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, adding there were encouraging signs that the European Union shared the sentiment.

“We in this country don’t believe in blockades of any kind of vaccines or vaccine material, (it’s) not something that this country would dream of engaging in, and I’m encouraged by some of the things I’ve heard from the continent in the same sense,” Johnson told a Downing Street briefing.