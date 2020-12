Lorries are seen parked on the M20 motorway, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, near Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and France may reach an agreement over reopening their border by Tuesday lunchtime, the BBC reported.

The transport of freight across the English Channel has been disrupted after France suspended travel links with Britain to try to curb a new faster spreading strain of COVID-19.